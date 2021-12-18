ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $2,052,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00.

NYSE RMD opened at $252.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 74.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.10.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth about $188,309,000. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 49.5% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,667,000 after acquiring an additional 444,103 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth about $73,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after acquiring an additional 270,815 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth about $57,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.