Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) & OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) Financial Survey

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) and OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Repay and OmniComm Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $155.04 million 10.37 -$105.60 million ($0.56) -31.70 OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.44 $3.69 million N/A N/A

OmniComm Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Repay.

Risk and Volatility

Repay has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniComm Systems has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and OmniComm Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -21.93% 6.02% 3.19% OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Repay and OmniComm Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 1 4 0 2.80 OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repay presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.75%. Given Repay’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Repay is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

Summary

Repay beats OmniComm Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services. The company’s business was founded by John Morris and Shaler A. Alias in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About OmniComm Systems

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

