Relx (NYSE:RELX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RELX. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE RELX opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. Relx has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MWG Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter valued at about $380,096,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Relx by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after buying an additional 63,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,345,000 after buying an additional 35,793 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,835,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after buying an additional 201,079 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 13.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,145,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,922,000 after buying an additional 256,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

