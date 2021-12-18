REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Shares of RGNX opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after buying an additional 18,869 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 25,167 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 20,463 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

