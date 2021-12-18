Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to announce sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.21 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $15.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.12 billion to $15.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $14.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.75.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,396,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $5,787,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded down $12.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $619.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,175. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $620.49 and a 200 day moving average of $603.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

