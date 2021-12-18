Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Major Shareholder Sells $32,600.00 in Stock

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Recro Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $76.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 199.98%. The business had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 52.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 505,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 29.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

