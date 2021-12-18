RDA Financial Network Sells 883 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

RDA Financial Network reduced its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF comprises 1.5% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of SWAN stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10.

