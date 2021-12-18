RDA Financial Network Sells 1,022 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1,823.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 5.1% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

