RDA Financial Network Purchases 117 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 7,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 39,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 837,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,866,000 after buying an additional 84,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,881 shares of company stock valued at $17,024,788 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $122.12 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

