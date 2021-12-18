RDA Financial Network Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RDA Financial Network lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $462.11 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $363.38 and a 12 month high of $475.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

