RDA Financial Network Buys 127 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Boeing were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after buying an additional 397,352 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $192.63 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $187.88 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.39 and its 200 day moving average is $222.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.45.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.