RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RICK stock opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.72. The firm has a market cap of $573.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.97.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.91. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 14.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 5.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 1.4% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 104,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 108.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.