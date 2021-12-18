Raymond James Analysts Give Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) a C$43.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.79.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$29.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$43.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$20.94 and a 12-month high of C$34.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.02.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

