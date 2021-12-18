RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €747.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €747.00 ($839.33) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RAA. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($943.82) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($584.27) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 13th. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($713.48) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($910.11) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €637.22 ($715.98).

FRA RAA opened at €869.00 ($976.40) on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €428.33 ($481.27) and a one year high of €595.02 ($668.56). The business’s fifty day moving average is €834.28 and its 200-day moving average is €842.75.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

