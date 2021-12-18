Rapidz (RPZX) Reaches One Day Volume of $27.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Rapidz coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $243,158.03 and approximately $27.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rapidz has traded up 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00039555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00205693 BTC.

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

