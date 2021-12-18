Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 515 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.5% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

