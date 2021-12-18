Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.4% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 83,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,169,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 554,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,305,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 31,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $215.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $190.94 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.