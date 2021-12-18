Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.60

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 876116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

