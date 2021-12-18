QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 5.8% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 13.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 119.9% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 196.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 10.85.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 186,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $4,362,625.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,220,231 shares of company stock worth $32,087,965. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

