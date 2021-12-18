Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Quanex Building Products has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years. Quanex Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.47. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.33 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 63,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

