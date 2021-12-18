Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:QBAK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. Qualstar has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Qualstar Company Profile

Qualstar Corp. engages in the manufacture and trade of data storage systems. It operates through the Power Supplies and Data Storage segment. The Power Supplies segment designs, produces, and distributes power supplies used to convert alternating current line voltage to direct current voltages of electronic equipment.

