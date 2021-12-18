Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:QBAK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. Qualstar has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.95.
Qualstar Company Profile
Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Qualstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.