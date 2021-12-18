QCR Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of QCR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will earn $6.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.18.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

QCRH opened at $54.37 on Thursday. QCR has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 55,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QCR by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of QCR by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.26%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

