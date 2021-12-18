Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for First American Financial Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First American Financial in a research report issued on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.58.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $74.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $78.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in First American Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.