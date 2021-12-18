Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Victory Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

VCTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. 16.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $259,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.