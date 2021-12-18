Q3 Asset Management Takes Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 495,296 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,229,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,758,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 929,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,374,000 after purchasing an additional 220,567 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,485,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 622,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,115,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $77.71 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

