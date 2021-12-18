Q3 Asset Management Acquires Shares of 13,076 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises 1.6% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 538.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $295.29 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $210.80 and a 52 week high of $318.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.57.

