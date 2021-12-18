Q3 Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,366 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. FMR LLC lifted its position in eBay by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,783,000. Amundi bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $303,481,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in eBay by 6,736.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 537,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,731,000 after purchasing an additional 529,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,773 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,650. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 3.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

