Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for SmartFinancial, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for SmartFinancial in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 97.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

