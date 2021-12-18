Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Raised by Analyst

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Primis Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Primis Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Primis Financial stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.05. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 8,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,461 shares of company stock worth $180,332. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

