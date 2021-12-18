Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Reduced by Analyst

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for EQT in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21. EQT has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth $5,659,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth $226,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth $1,709,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 78.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 20,552 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

