PZ Cussons’ (PZC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.96) target price on the stock.

Shares of PZC stock opened at GBX 194 ($2.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £831.73 million and a PE ratio of -48.50. PZ Cussons has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 279.50 ($3.69). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 208.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 234.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a GBX 3.42 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. PZ Cussons’s payout ratio is -1.45%.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.