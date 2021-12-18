PYRO Network Market Capitalization Hits $63,723.59 (PYRO)

PYRO Network (CURRENCY:PYRO) traded 73% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One PYRO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PYRO Network has a total market capitalization of $63,723.59 and $117.00 worth of PYRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PYRO Network has traded down 73.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00053860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.25 or 0.08337452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00077562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,202.03 or 0.99928713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00050590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002732 BTC.

PYRO Network Profile

PYRO Network’s total supply is 807,718,545 coins and its circulating supply is 802,705,432 coins. The Reddit community for PYRO Network is https://reddit.com/r/pyronetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PYRO Network’s official Twitter account is @PYRODOTNETWORK and its Facebook page is accessible here . PYRO Network’s official message board is medium.com/@pyronetwork . PYRO Network’s official website is pyro.network

PYRO Network Coin Trading

