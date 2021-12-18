Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Truist

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRPL. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of PRPL opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $786.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Purple Innovation by 311.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,735 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Purple Innovation by 29.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,651 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth $17,912,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Purple Innovation by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after acquiring an additional 664,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Purple Innovation by 45.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after acquiring an additional 569,052 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

