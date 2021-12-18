Pundi X[new] Market Cap Reaches $266.34 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002191 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $266.34 million and $16.04 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

