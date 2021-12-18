Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 240.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 10.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 33,644 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 762.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 141,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 124,972 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

