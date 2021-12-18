PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $138.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $175.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PTC. Barclays reduced their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.50.

PTC stock opened at $120.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.63. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that PTC will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,214,000 after purchasing an additional 568,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,136,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,728,000 after purchasing an additional 99,373 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

