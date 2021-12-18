Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Several other research firms have also commented on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

PUK stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. Prudential has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $44.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 195,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

