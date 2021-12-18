ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $6.06

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.06, but opened at $5.90. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 891,461 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 99,900.0% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $87,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

