Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Receives $42.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXDX. Oppenheimer upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RXDX stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,989,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,709. Prometheus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $39.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.