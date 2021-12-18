Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) is Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,045,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,276 shares during the quarter. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF makes up about 3.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $21,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

PREF stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $101.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.