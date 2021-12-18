Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Short Interest Update

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the November 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,724 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 228.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,584 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 251.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after buying an additional 895,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after buying an additional 816,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,109,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.