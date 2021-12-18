Primecoin Reaches Market Cap of $5.43 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $1,106.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 2,632.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,884,959 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

