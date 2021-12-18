PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given Hold Rating at Tudor Pickering

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$17.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.70.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$13.14 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$9.96 and a twelve month high of C$16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 31.29.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

