PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to announce $251.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.86 million. PRA Group posted sales of $273.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $928.86 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. PRA Group has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.32.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $85,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,365 shares of company stock worth $1,595,324 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 46,947.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,366 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,315 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,213,000 after acquiring an additional 259,766 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after acquiring an additional 230,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 138.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after acquiring an additional 220,746 shares in the last quarter.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

