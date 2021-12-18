PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $23,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 26.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $261,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 29.4% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays upped their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.97.

PPG stock opened at $164.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

