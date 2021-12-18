Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.10

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and traded as low as $3.45. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 1,761 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $87.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.19.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $117.63 million during the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 706.96%.

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets.

