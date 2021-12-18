Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Short Interest Update

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTBS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.18. 2,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. Potomac Bancshares has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $20.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Potomac Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.73%.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

