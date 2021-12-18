Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.74

Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.74 and traded as low as $5.02. Potbelly shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 65,823 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $145.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 754.90%. The business had revenue of $101.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Adam Noyes purchased 5,640 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the first quarter worth $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 149.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 52,046 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 27.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

