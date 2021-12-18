Porvair (LON:PRV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $676.98

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 676.98 ($8.95) and traded as high as GBX 704 ($9.30). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 702 ($9.28), with a volume of 10,680 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Porvair alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £332.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 677.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 633.67.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.