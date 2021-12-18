Polker (PKR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $526,389.00

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Polker has a market cap of $7.16 million and $526,389.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polker has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Polker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.93 or 0.08354767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00077841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,063.52 or 1.00386049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,151,435 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.